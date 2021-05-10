This cover will blow away all the dudes and all the ladies.

Kelly Clarkson performed the Aerosmith smash hit “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show Monday.

Surrounded by flashing red and white lights beaming around her, the pop queen, dressed in a skirt and blouse — with a traditional male tie undone around her neck — left her fingerprints all over the popular tune, showing off her majestic voice in the chorus, especially as the song drew to a close and she repeated the track’s title in a manner that would make Steven Tyler himself give her a standing ovation.

Clarkson’s cover left her fans breathless.

“Wow! Who else had their wig flying after this performance?” wrote one fan.

“She should totally do more rock songs!!!!” someone else wrote.

“Kelly is the Best! Her Rocker spirit is amazing. She’s just the best vocalist ever,” another person commented.

Clarkson and Aerosmith has been a winning combination. She covered “Cryin’” last October and “Dream On” less than a month later.

“Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” from Aerosmith’s 1987 album “Permanent Vacation,” was a huge hit. Helped by a video that got heavy rotation on MTV, the track reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group’s first appearance in the Top 20 since “Walk This Way” in 1977.

Following the band’s 1986 collaboration with Run-D.M.C. on a remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” marked a return to mainstream success for the band after years of internal struggles. Fueled by the singles “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Angel” and “Rag Doll,” “Permanent Vacation” climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard charts and cemented the band’s status as rock stars.