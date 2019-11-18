Kelly Clarkson did her best to give Dr. Phil McGraw the one thing in life he is still trying to find.

She was right there with a helping hand when he jokingly lamented on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Friday about the single thing in life the successful talk show host is still missing — his hair.

Clarkson immediately popped off one of her hair extensions and laid it on Dr. Phil's shoulder as he relaxed on a reclining chair in a mock therapy session.

"You can borrow mine,'' she said. "I found this lovely little piece. You look beautiful. Anyone can have hair."

The 69-year-old host of the "Dr. Phil" show reflected on his hair loss with a sense of humor.

"I went to bed one night and it was there, and I woke up the next morning and it was gone,'' he said.

"Me too, that's why I wear a weave, brother!" Clarkson said.

"I swear I've been bald since I was 12,'' he added. "I've read that 78% of men would rather amputate a body part than be bald."

While Dr. Phil has long been known for his bald pate and mustache, he has changed up his look for fun in the past.

He pulled an April Fools' prank this year when he made fans think he had shaved off his trademark mustache.

Dr. Phil actually did shave the 'stache for real during "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2010, marking the first time he went without it in 40 years.

As for his bald head, that stayed the same for decades until Clarkson was able to solve his problem with a quick tug of a hair extension. We can't wait to see how Dr. Phil looks as a blonde!