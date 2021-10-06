Watch Kelly Clarkson freak out after final 4-chair turn of 'The Voice' season

As the blind auditions on this season of "The Voice" came to a close, one four-chair turn had all of the coaches fighting.

Wedding singer Aaron Hines from San Antonio, Texas, took the stage at the beginning of Tuesday's episode.

As Hines performed Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary," both coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson were early to turn around, followed by new coach Ariana Grande. Veteran coach Blake Shelton was the last to turn.

After singing, Hines revealed to the coaches that he has performed Legend's romantic hit "All of You" at several weddings.

"I can't tell you how many times I've sang 'All of You' at weddings," Hines laughed. The two then performed a few bars of the song, complete with harmony.

Legend looked confident going into Hines' big choice of coach, but in the end (spoiler alert!) he decided on the original "American Idol," Clarkson.

Hines performs on NBC's "The Voice" in an episode that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Tyler Golden / NBC

Clarkson screamed in celebration, clearly surprised at his pick.

"I love his voice so much," she explained later in an interview clip. "I think it's really intimate — his runs are so pretty and fluid."

"I was so shocked he picked me!" she chuckled. "But he's (from) San Antonio, Texas, what up." (Clarkson is from the Fort Worth area.)

Tuesday evening was the last of the blind audition episodes and all the coaches officially filled their teams with contestants. When "The Voice" returns to NBC on Monday at 8 p.m., the show will move to the battle rounds.

In those episodes, the coaches work with their teams and pick two singers to sing a song together in front of the audience. After performing, the coach has to chose one singer to move on. The losing artist can be stolen by another coach — they each have one save and two steals — or they have to go home.

They will be joined by the coaches' mentors: Camila Cabello (Legend), Jason Aldean (Clarkson), Kristin Chenoweth (Grande) and Dierks Bentley (Shelton).