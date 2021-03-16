Watch Kelly Clarkson crush it with sultry cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” effort will leave you tingling all over.

Performing with a stream of red and blue lights behind her and wearing a dark dress, Clarkson once again showed why she is the queen that she is when she sang “Wicked Game” on her talk show Tuesday. She remained measured in her rendition of the legendarily sultry track, staying faithful to the original while managing to put a spin on it that is undeniably her own.

“No, I don't wanna fall in love / No, I don't wanna fall in love with you,” she repeats, showing off the control and authority of her voice.

Her fans couldn’t stop raving about the cover on YouTube.

“I've always thought this song was so haunting and sexy. And Kelly never disappoints...,” one person commented.

“This woman is so sickly gifted. I love kelly Clarkson,” someone else wrote.

“Absolutely stunning! She needs to put out a single like that!” another person wrote.

“Wickedly talented! Wow, I don’t know how you do it Kelly and that’s the beauty of it,” someone else gushed.

“Wicked Game” was a huge hit for Chris Isaak, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1991. It was originally released as a single in 1989, but really took off after being featured in the 1990 film “Wild at Heart.” Its popularity was also spurred on by a sexy video that featured supermodel Helena Christensen.