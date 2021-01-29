Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Phil Collins' 'I Wish It Would Rain Down'

Kelly Clarkson is at it again with her "Kellyoke" covers!

On Friday, she "showered" her love over Phil Collins by covering his 1990 hit "I Wish It Would Rain Down":

Awash in blue and purple on the stage and surrounded by simulated raindrops, Clarkson wore a blue flower print dress as she hit all the right notes in the power pop-meets-gospel tune.

It's the first time she's covered a Phil Collins song since her show began in 2019.

"I Wish It Would Rain Down" appears on Collins' 1989 album, "... But Seriously," and hit No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The guitar was played by Eric Clapton and the tune featured a gospel chorus behind Collins.

Though the original song is over five minutes long (and has a video over eight minutes long!) Clarkson sang a little less than two minutes of the tune.

