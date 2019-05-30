Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 12:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Bill Hader often hilariously imitated "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison during his time on "Saturday Night Live" and has called him one of his "personal heroes."

However, he had never met Morrison in real life — cue dramatic "Dateline" music — until now.

The "Barry" star received a great surprise when Morrison flew from Los Angeles to surprise him during Hader's interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, which airs on June 2.

In a preview clip of Sunday's show that aired on TODAY Thursday, Hader joins Willie in one of the "Dateline" editing bays at Rockefeller Center to see how they put together the show, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m.

Hader thinks he's watching Morrison do a "pretty rad" voiceover in a studio in Los Angeles when he's asked if there's any advice he can give Morrison.

"I can't give him pointers, he's the master,'' Hader said. "I don't know you get better than Keith Morrison."

Who does the best Keith Morrison impression? Bill Hader or the real Keith Morrison?! TODAY

That's when the man himself surprises Hader in person.

"I knew he was gonna be here!" a beaming Hader said.

Hader also talked about the surprise during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" earlier this month.

"It was like the Beatles,'' Hader said. "I was like, 'Aaaaaaahhhh."

Hader frequently imitated Morrison during his run on "SNL" from 2005-13, narrating tales of murder and mayhem in his best Morrison tone.

"(He's) one of my personal heroes,'' Hader told Meyers. "He makes me laugh. He likes to tell terrible true crime stories in a sing-song kind of way."