Kate McKinnon breaks character, addresses viewers during 'SNL': 'Such a crazy time'

Kate McKinnon’s appearance during "Weekend Update" on last night's "Saturday Night Live" pretty well summed up 2020.

McKinnon appeared during the segment in the role of medical expert Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (pronounced "We know this") to discuss President Trump’s recent televised medical examination. Sporting a lab coat, gray wig with matching mustache and a pipe, the comedian, in character, answered host Colin Jost's questions about Trump's health with the catchphrase: "We know dis."

The 36-year-old actor had some small breaks throughout the sketch, laughing at some of her responses, but it became more obvious when she insisted on checking Jost’s blood pressure after the questions about Trump were over.

McKinnon, as Wenowdis, repeatedly sang, “blood pressure, blood pressure, blood pressure,” while moving the blood pressure cuff around Jost's arm. Eventually, McKinnon couldn’t continue this bit, and both she and Jost began to laugh.

“Kate, are you OK?” Jost finally asked, breaking the fourth wall on the sketch.

“I’m obviously not,” she responded as herself, laughing. "I'm sorry, you guys. It's such a crazy time, and this is something I started doing to cope. I have a lot of wigs and mustaches at my disposal, and it's a nice way to escape, you know?"

She continued: "It's like, I mean, who will win the election? We don't know dis. When will the pandemic end? Dis, we don't know dis. What will happen to the world? We do not know dis. But, Colin, the one thing that we do know is that, no, we don't know dis."

Jost replied to McKinnon: “Listen, I know it is very stressful. I know this is very hard right now, and I know that a lot of people are being very resilient about it. So I know even though it doesn’t seem good, don’t worry, we can figure this out. We can do this.”

“We can do what?” McKinnon asked, back in character as Wenowdis.

Jost laughed and smiled before responding to her question, “We can do dis.”

Last night's “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by comedian Bill Burr with musical guest Jack White after the previously scheduled musical guest, Morgan Wallen, was dropped from the lineup due to breaking coronavirus safety guidelines.

The episode kicked off with a cold open that re-created the vice presidential debate, with Mike Pence played by Beck Bennett, Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and the infamous fly that landed on Pence’s head, and a second fly played by Kenan Thompson.