Watch Kane Brown's sensational 'Stand By Me' cover to honor America's heroes

Country singer Kane Brown wowed fans with a stirring cover of “Stand By Me” Wednesday night on "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special."

Seated on a stool while dressed in black pants, a black T-shirt with a necklace hanging around it and a pair of white sneakers, the father of one gently swayed side to side while he soulfully put his own spin on the Ben E. King classic.

The CMT special paid tribute to those in various fields for their efforts during the coronavirus. The event brought out an A-list roster of country music talent, including Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Florida Georgia Line.

While Brown showed some love for a classic with “Stand By Me,” he’s also looking ahead to the future: He released his new song, “Worldwide Beautiful,” on Thursday.