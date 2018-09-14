Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's amore for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

The lovebirds enjoyed a romantic drive around the Italian countryside in a convertible on Thursday and, lucky for fans, Timberlake shared a sweet video from the outing on Instagram.

In the clip, Biel uses her phone to film her hubby, who steers the wheel of a red Alfa Romeo Spider. The "Sinner" star then turns the camera around to reveal herself laughing gaily as her headscarf blows gently in the wind just like a 1960s Italian film star. Ciao bella!

As if the short video could get any more romantic, Timberlake, 37, set it to Dean Martin's classic 1953 love song "That's Amore."

On her own page, Biel shared two selfies from the couple's drive, one in color and one in retro black and white. "Ciao," she captioned them, adding a tiny Italian flag emoji.

On Friday, Timberlake shared a photo of himself posing with the gorgeous sports car, this time with its top up. The singer and actor looked stylish in a dark fedora and jacket. "Tuscan drip," he captioned the shot.

Not to be outdone, Biel, 36, posed for her own photo with the car several hours later wearing a stunning polka-dotted dress and leather jacket.

The couple and their 3-year-old son, Silas, have been enjoying downtime in Europe ever since the European leg of Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour ended in late August.

Not that the trio wasn't taking in the sights all along.

Biel's Instagram page has been jam-packed with pics of the eye-catching art, scrumptious food, and historic architecture they enjoyed while visiting Paris, London, Copenhagen and other cities.

In early September, she shared a gallery of memories from the trip, including a sweet video of her and her hubby tossing a football to one another along a lovely beach.

In the caption, Biel gushed, "Europe, you’re a dream."