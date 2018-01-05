The announcement Tuesday of Justin Timberlake's first new album in four years, "Man of the Woods," had some of us wondering: has he gone for a total change in genre? Like, maybe country music?
Rest assured, that is not the case. Timberlake dropped his first single from the new album late Thursday, "Filthy," and it is totally a return to form: slinky, sexy, electronic R&B.
But the video, well, that's another story.
In it, JT takes the stage at a futuristic tech product launch and shows off both real and robotic women, all while dressed very much like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, in glasses and black turtleneck.
The director, Mark Romanek, worked with Timberlake on 2016's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
And Timberlake issued instructions on Instagram as to how to play the song:
This isn't Timberlake's first brush with channeling tech giants; in 2010's "The Social Network," he played Napster founder Sean Parker.
According to E! News, Timberlake will release three more videos weekly starting on Jan. 18, leading up to "Man of the Woods" release on Feb. 2, his first album since 2013's "The 20/20 Experience — 2 of 2." And two days after that, we'll see him as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LII.
