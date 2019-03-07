Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 7, 2019, 10:18 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Maybe Joanna Gaines should stick to her day job.

On Wednesday, the former “Fixer Upper” star shared a video of herself trying — and failing — to do a back walkover while in a gym with one of her kids.

“When you think you still got it ... but you don't,” Gaines, 40, captioned it.

In the video, one of Gaines’ kids shows off some pretty nifty moves, so her mom elects to get in on the fun by lining up on the mat and doing a back walkover. The results? Not so good.

Even though Gaines didn’t quite pull off the move, her effort did catch the eye of a few notable gymnasts.

“I’m impressed lady,” Mary Lou Retton commented. Retton, of course, won a gold medal in the individual all-around at the 1984 Summer Olympics, as well as two silver medals and two bronze medals.

Shawn Johnson was also entertained. “Hahaha greatest video ever,” wrote Johnson, who snagged a gold medal and two silver medals in the 2008 Summer Games.

Gaines may be too busy these days to hone her gymnastics technique. There are rumors she may be fixing up Jennifer Lopez's Malibu home, while she and Chip also take care of the castle they bought in Waco, Texas.

She also has a home goods collection and, along with Chip, is working on opening a coffee shop.

So, while her future in gymnastics may be uncertain, her future in business looks pretty good.