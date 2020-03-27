Thumbs-up or tongue-out! Watch Jimmy Fallon's daughters adorably judge his monologue

There was a pretty adorable disruption on set of “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

Jimmy Fallon asked his daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, to either give him a thumbs-up or stick out their tongues following each joke in his monologue during the latest at-home episode of the show. Fallon has been taping from his house while he and his family remain quarantined to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Spoiler alert: The girls didn’t once utilize their thumbs, electing instead to stick out their tongues following each punchline.

After showing off some of their artwork and asking what they like to eat — Franny said she likes "unicorn popsicles" — Fallon got down to the task at hand.

All of his quarantined-themed jokes fell flat with his little girls, and while they did laugh, it was more toward their own reactions than the jokes themselves.

Once the monologue concluded, the girls decided to leave, but not before Franny climbed all over her dad and made a ruckus going up the stairs while he tried to kick off his popular "Hashtags" segment.

“Wow,” Fallon marveled.

As if that wasn’t enough, she then banged on some drums, showing off some musical skills that were on display earlier this week. Fallon was in disbelief and stepped away, presumably to make sure she kept quiet.

The segment was cut and once it started again, Fallon went on business as usual. The whole experience reiterated that while he may be a big star, he’s still a parent dealing with energetic little kids while quarantined.

At least we can all laugh at that.