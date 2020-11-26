Jimmy Fallon may be a late-night leader, but he really knows how to kick off a morning, too!

On Thursday, “The Tonight Show” host delivered a high-energy song and dance routine to officially usher in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and now we know why that performance looked so polished. Fallon made sure he was really prepared.

Moments before hitting the streets with The Roots for a rousing rendition of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Streets,” he gave his followers on Instagram a sneak peek at his last-minute rehearsal moves.

Fallon can be seen singing and grooving without any music at all in the video he shared, as a team of masked dancers synchronize with his steps. And, despite his own mask, it was evident from the 46-year-old’s eyes that he was all smiles.

And why wouldn’t he be? He was about to nail a performance he’s been practicing all week.

Jimmy Fallon performs as celebrity and performance groups rehearse at Herald Square in preparation for the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2020 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Cameras caught Fallon and his dance crew rehearsing in Herald Square in anticipation of the big day on Monday night.

During the live parade-day performance, those same dancers held up long red signs reading, “Keep this far apart,” which served to highlight the differences in this year’s holiday celebration.

Parades in the age of the coronavirus pandemic aren’t quite as densely populated usual, but as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade proves, it’s still possible for the show to go on.