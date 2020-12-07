This is how you beat a case of the Mondays!

Just as Hoda Kotb, and the rest of us, kicked off the work week, she got a treat that made Monday morning feel more like Christmas morning.

During TODAY's Pop Start segment, right in the middle of the entertainment rundown, Jennifer Lopez paid a virtual visit to the show to greet the co-anchor and share some entertaining news of her own.

It all started when Shenielle Jones read a tidbit about the 51-year-old superstar, and Savannah Guthrie piped in to suggest, “Let’s call her!” Everyone was in on the plan except for Hoda, who never saw the video visit coming — that is, until she tried to call her friend, and the singer, dancer and actor popped up on the screen.

It’s been an incredible year for @JLo, so @HodaKotb just had to call her to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/2Ih7mtEUPa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2020

"WHAT?! ... What are you doing?" Hoda said at the unexpected sight.

Hoda’s jaw-drop reaction — and her huge smile — said it all. She couldn’t have been more thrilled, especially since Lopez is so busy these days. The entertainer has a lot going on right now. In addition to planning a happy holiday with her family, she's set to soon accept the Billboard Women in Music Icon Award, and she's promoting a new single, too.

"Music, because I started as a dancer, is my first love," she said about her upcoming accolade. "To be able to be recognized after so many years in the business, and to have a new record out, to be recognized in that way is just such an honor. It still blows me away after all these years. I’m super excited about it."

And her fans are super excited about that new single, “In the Morning,” which dropped almost two weeks ago. Just as impressive as the music is the cover image that’s had those same fans buzzing ever since she first shared it on Instagram.

Lopez appears completely nude and remarkably fit in the stunning photo.

But one of the things the mom of 12-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian is most excited about right now is Christmas. She shares her home with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, and said, "We’re just looking forward to the holidays, to Christmas and New Year's, and spending it with the fam."

This may be the first time that Lopez has surprised Hoda via video, but it’s not the first time she’s shocked her pal on the show.

Back in 2014, the multitalented performer popped in on Hoda and then-fourth hour co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.