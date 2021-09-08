Watch Jennifer Aniston get emotional behind the scenes of her latest project

Jennifer Aniston is letting her emotions show, and it's all in tandem with the product launch of her new haircare line, Lolavie.

The 52-year-old actor and producer is now adding beauty boss to her resume. On Wednesday, she celebrated this achievement by sharing some photos and video working behind-the-scenes of her new beauty line's campaign. In one clip, the "Friends" star is seen tearing up, beaming with pride over her team's work.

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie 👋🏼 . This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you," Aniston wrote in the caption of the post. "So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff…"

Next, she points out that the brand is "paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

For now, the product line only has one item in its collection, a glossing detangler that retails for $25.

"While better known as an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, what you may not know about Jennifer Aniston is that she’s obsessed with medical journals, technological advances, and the latest beauty and health innovations," the brand's website says. "Her vision for LolaVie is to combine the best of science and nature. With this brand, she wants to prove that you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other."

Aniston named her first perfume in 2010 LolaVie, which quite literally is meant to say "Lola life," according to the website. This isn't her first foray into beauty. In 2012, she was a partial investor in the haircare brand Living Proof, which was later sold to Unilever in 2016, per WWD.

Over the years, Aniston has been a visible campaign spokesperson for other popular brands, including Aveeno lotion, Vital Proteins collagen peptides, Glaceau Smartwater and Shire eye drops.

