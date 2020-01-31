Watch Jason Momoa lather up in new Super Bowl commercial

Super Bowl season means two things: a big matchup ... and gloriously odd commercials!

And the latter explains how we're all getting a teaser treat of "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa in a bathtub, reading a romance novel, and talking to himself in a mirror. It's a new ad for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, of course!

"Been an epic week but we’re just getting started. Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J," he captioned this video, posted on Friday.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The "Aquaman" actor began sharing short clips of himself in the ads earlier this week, proclaiming dramatically, "You've seen him as a superhero, a warrior and an outlaw. But you've never seen Jason Momoa like this."

True enough: We have never seen Momoa in a fluffy, bearlike robe talking into a hairbrush. Or wearing two man buns.

Or goofing around amid massive suds in a bathtub, making even his dog wonder what's going on.

"It’s getting juicy. juuuiiicccyyy GURLLLLLLL," he wrote in the caption of this one, from Wednesday.

Or reading a romance novel, "Standing in Front of a Sunset" by Michael Corbeille (which isn't real; Corbeille is the executive creative director for Quicken Loans).

We're also pretty sure Momoa is the model for the hunky guy on the cover of the book.

The agency High Dive, partnering with Quicken Loans, came up with the idea to work with the actor, Quicken Loans CMO Casey Hurbis told Ad Week. "They pitched us this idea very early on with Jason in it; we fell in love."

Well, so did we. Though we're not entirely sure what Momoa in the bath has to do with mortgages or loans, we're sure eager to find out. And find out we will, when the 49ers and the Chiefs go head-to-head in the Super Bowl this Sunday.