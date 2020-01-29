J.J. Watt surprises 'Cheer' cast on TODAY — see the amazing reaction!

The cast of “Cheer” had even more reason to cheer Wednesday when Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt surprised them on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Stars Monica Aldama, Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall were talking about their hit Netflix show chronicling the cheerleading squad at Navarro College in Texas when they mentioned some of the celebrities who’ve publicly stated how much they enjoy it. Aldama mentioned Watt, whom Jenna called “Texas royalty” before introducing him.

J.J. Watt made the cast of "Cheer" jump for joy. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

A floored Aldama, Harris, Butler and Marshall all went bonkers and gave him a hug.

“Shocked. This is great,” Aldama said when asked what she first thought when she saw him.

Watt hugs Monica Aldama, while Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall excitedly look on. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

“I’m so excited. I’m thrilled to be here. I watch the show. I’m a huge fan,” Watt said. “My fiancée got me into it. She’s like, ‘You should watch it.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know if I’ve ever thought about a cheerleading documentary as something that would be interesting to me.' And then two episodes in, I was like, ‘Jerry! Come on!’”

Watt, who is in New York to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, can’t say enough about the show and the values it teaches.

The NFL star discussed why he has become so smitten with "Cheer." Nathan Congleton/TODAY

“It’s unbelievable. It’s so much fun to watch," he said. "It was inspiring. I think that as the season went on, that’s what it was for me. It was an inspiration because I saw how hard you work, I saw how much time you put in.

"You had a goal, you set a goal and you just put in the work and it didn’t matter what got in your way. And the positivity and the reinforcement and just the enthusiasm, it was so beautiful to watch, so I appreciate it.”

Kealia: I’ve heard people say CHEER on Netflix is really good, we should watch it.



Me: I guess we can give it a shot.



Me 2 episodes in: JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

Aldama still marvels how the show, which was parodied on last week’s “SNL,” has resonated with viewers.

“This whole experience has been a freak-out. We did not expect any of this,” she said.

Watt appeared to enjoy meeting the "Cheer" stars. He shared a clip of the surprise on Twitter after his segment aired.

THIS ENERGY!!!



I feel like I just made mat. https://t.co/hyAc9h682J — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2020

"THIS ENERGY!!! I feel like I just made mat," he wrote.