Watch highlights from some of Meghan Markle's most memorable roles

Millions of viewers around the globe will tune in on May 19 to watch former actress Meghan Markle take on a new role, as a member of the British royal family.
But before fans watch her swap vows with Prince Harry, they may want to take a look at some of her earlier roles.
Sure, they've seen her on the hit series "Suits." And we've already offered up closer looks at her childhood appearance on a '90s Nickelodeon news program, her past recurring spot as a case model on the popular game show "Deal or No Deal," and even her adorable turn as a queen in an old home movie.
So what's left? These memorable moments from her career on the big and small screens!
'Horrible Bosses' (2011)
Markle's role in the dark comedy "Horrible Bosses" was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, but trust us, it's worth keeping your eyes open for her 30-second scene.
The actress played the part of a FedEx delivery woman who Jason Sudeikis' character refused to believe was actually a FedEx delivery woman. The problem? He dubbed her just "too cute" for the job.
'A Lot Like Love' (2005)
Several years before she took on the "too cute" part in "Horrible Bosses," Markle mastered another brief scene in which she was credited simply as "hot girl."
In "A Lot Like Love," Markle appeared on an airplane seated alongside Ashton Kutcher's character and that of Kal Penn, who attempted to gain her attention with his charisma and high-dollar talk. But as the above scene shows, she had no shortage of charisma of her own.
'When Sparks Fly' (2014)
Viewers who want the chance to see more from Markle than a comedy cameo or two should check out her made-for-TV romantic comedy "When Sparks Fly."
The Hallmark Chanel flick sees a softer side of the actress as she takes on the lead part of Amy Peterson, a journalist working in the big city who rediscovers the appeal of rural life — all while rediscovering her old boyfriend back home.
'Anti-Social' (2015)
Before the star knew that she was bound to become a member of the British royal family, she paid London a visit to film the gritty crime drama "Anti-Social."
In the tale of two brothers whose lives are divided by street art and high-stakes jewel heists, Markle plays leading lady Kirsten. She has one brother's heart in the story, but one look at her intense and at times fearful performance in the trailer will leave fans wondering if she has his loyalty.
'Dater's Handbook' (2016)
Markle's romance with Prince Harry began in 2016, after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. But that wasn't the only big event in her life at the time.
She starred in the final TV movie of her career that same year with the Hallmark Channel's rom-com "Dater's Handbook," which sees Markle torn between two loves and resorting to a self-help tome to sort it all out.
Of course, when it comes to real love, she doesn't need any help at all.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle through the years, from homecoming queen, to Prince Harry's bride-to-be.
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 and they will live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, London. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged in November 2017.Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle in a photo from her 1998 high school yearbook in 1998, where she's listed as Rachel Markle (her given name). Markle was born in Los Angeles in 1981 and raised by her mother Doris, a yoga instructor and social worker, and father Tom, a lighting director.TheMegaAgency.com
Meghan Markle
Markle, second from left, poses in her school uniform alongside her classmates at the all-girl Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The budding actress performed in several school plays as part of a drama club.TheMegaAgency.com
Meghan Markle
Markle shows her royal potential when she was crowned school homecoming queen in November, 1998.TheMegaAgency.com
Meghan Markle
Markle graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication in 2003, double-majoring in theater and international relations.WireImage
Meghan Markle
For one season, Markle held a suitcase on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show Deal or No Deal. She told Esquire in 2013: “I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.”NBC
Meghan Markle
Markle, who is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US TV drama "Suits," started acting on "General Hospital" in 2002 and by 2011, she went on to star in the movies "Get Him To The Greek," "Remember Me," and "Horrible Bosses."USA Network
Meghan Markle
Markle's other TV show appearances include the series "90210," "Knight Rider" and "Without a Trace." In this photo she attends the USA Network 2013 Upfront event on May 16, 2013 in New York.WireImage
Meghan Markle
In September 2011, she married film producer Trevor Engelson after dating for seven years. The pair divorced two years later.
In this photo, Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner in 2011.WireImage
Meghan Markle
In March of 2016, Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, which campaigns for better education, food and healthcare for children around the world. As part of her role, the actress traveled to Rwanda for the charity's Clean Water Campaign. As well as her humanitarian work, she is known for campaigning for gender equality.
In this photo Markle attends the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015, in New York.AP
Meghan Markle
In April of 2017, Markle officially shut down her lifestyle website of three years, The Tig. She started it as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspired her, food and travel. Even though the move came one month after Markle went with Prince Harry to his best friend's wedding, reports say she closed the site to allow her more time for her role on "Suits" and her humanitarian work.
See her on the TODAY show revealing her favorite thing to cook!The TIG
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly began dating in the summer of 2016. In May of 2017, Markle joined the prince at the wedding reception for Pippa Middleton.Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle at a charity polo match at Coworth Park in Ascot, the first time they attended a public event together as a couple.Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
A piece of street art of Meghan Markle accompanied by two Queen's Guards appeared in a north London street in November 2016. On November 8, 2016 Prince Harry issued a statement confirming his relationship with Markle. The statement expressed Prince Harry's fear regarding Markle's safety and, "is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his."Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry joined Markle in Toronto for Easter instead of spending the holiday at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. The couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary this summer amid engagement rumors.AP
Meghan Markle
Actress Meghan Markle opened up publicly for the first time about her year-long relationship with Prince Harry, whom she repeatedly refereed to as “my boyfriend” in a new Vanity Fair article. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception,” Markle says. “Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
See the video here.Peter Lindbergh exclusively for Vanity Fair via Reuters
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry arrives holding hands with his fiancee Meghan Markle, to the wheelchair tennis match for wounded warriors, during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017. Markle had not been seen with him at public events, until now. See the video here.AP
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, fiancee of Prince Harry stands with her mother, Doria Ragland, as she watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017. The prince joined Markle and her mother in the luxury box for a kiss before heading out to give his final speech. Markle's mother is a social worker and yoga instructor who flew to the event from Los Angeles.Reuters
Meghan Markle
A man in a town cryer costume rings his bell as he announces the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Kensington Palace, west London, England, on November 27, 2017.EPA
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, on November 27, 2017. Clarence House earlier announced the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. 'His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.' the statement said.EPA