What do you do when you've been in quarantine for over a month and you just want to hang out with your friends? If you're Hollywood stuntwoman Zoë Bell, then you call out your most famous pals on Instagram and instigate a virtual, all-female fight!

On Friday, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry and others shared the "Boss B---- Fight Challenge" on their Instagram pages, and the internet went wild.

In the video, Bell, 41, who's doubled for the likes of Lucy Lawless in "Xena: Warrior Princess" and Uma Thurman in "Kill Bill," is sitting on her couch, reading a book. "I'm so bored. I just want to play with my friends," she laments. "Wait a minute!" she realizes. "I can play with my friends!"

Bell then kicks the camera, and a surprised-looking Lawless, 52, is on the receiving end. "What the heck, Zozo?" she asks, before slamming toward the camera with her trademark weapon, the Chakram. She thus sets off a chain reaction of actors punching, kicking, slamming and even flame-throwing each other.

The brilliance of this challenge is that as each person hits the camera, it immediately cuts to the next person as she takes the impact. It's a stunning display of stunt, editing and acting skills — all put together without anyone collaborating in-person.

Drew Barrymore and Halle Berry participated in the Boss B---- Challenge on Instagram.

You'll want to watch this more than once to make sure you catch all the at-home appearances, including Rosie Perez, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana and Juliette Lewis. There's Margot Robbie using her Harley Quinn bat, Scarlett Johansson hurling a medicine ball from her home gym and Daryl Hannah in a mask that looks like her eye patch from "Kill Bill."

We can all relate when Florence Pugh picks up a bottle of wine as a weapon and then thinks better of it, using a dog toy instead. And when Diaz tosses her groceries aside to throw a punch, you know it's on! But perhaps the most stunning visual comes when Berry gets slammed into her pool and then hops out, soaking wet, to deliver a seriously killer punch.

The soundtrack for this epic fight is "The Healer" by KT Tunstall, who's in the last shot playing guitar on the toilet. Sadly, she missed out on the brawl, but there's always next time...

Barrymore, 45, posted the video along with the hashtag #proudtobewithalltheladies while Diaz, 47, shared it alongside the caption, "Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes!"

Berry, 53, added it to her Instagram, too, writing, "So proud to spar with these bad ass action women of quarantine."

The Boss B---- Challenge is just one of many that celebrities have taken part in during the coronavirus outbreak, including the handstand challenge and the All In Challenge, a campaign that provides once-in-a-lifetime celebrity experience with the proceeds helping feed those in need.