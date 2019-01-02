Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Randee Dawn

During 2018, dozens of stars of TV and film dropped by TODAY to share the latest inside scoop on their exciting new projects — and some are about to be honored with a Golden Globe Award on Sunday. Here's a look back at some of this year's most exciting nominees as they shared all the inside information on the show!

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

With her first Golden Globe nomination, "Good Place" star talked about the show's upcoming third season, parenting her two children and being the first global advocate for the United Nations’ Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund. (Aired Sept. 26)

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Messing has nine Golden Globe nominations and is clearly hoping to make this a milestone year. She sat down with co-star Eric McCormack to talk about the return of "Will & Grace," reuniting with their amazing cast and crew, and their new Hollywood Walk of Fame stars. (Aired Oct. 2)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Brosnahan picked up her first Globe last year in this category for "Maisel," which makes her the woman to beat. She and fellow cast members sat down to talk about the show's now-airing second season and widespread acclaim. (Aired Nov. 28)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Close has 12 Globe nominations and one win for 2008's "Damages." Here, she talks about her startling role in "The Wife" with her daughter Annie Starke at her side (Starke played a younger version of Close's character in the film). "It was a beautiful collaboration," said Starke. "We worked hard on this character." (Aired Aug. 17)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

In his first major starring role, the son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington proved he had both of his parents' acting talent. He spoke about the breakout role and what it was like growing up with a famous family. "My father taught me how to hunt. My mother taught me how to love," he said. (Aired Aug. 8)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Five-time Globe nominee Theron sat down with her "Gringo" co-stars to talk about that film, but also "Tully," in which she plays the mother of three who's really not coping well with parenthood — until a young "night nurse" shows up to save the day. (Aired March 9)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Claire Foy, "First Man"

She's got two Globe nominations for playing Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," but this is Foy's first feature film Globe nomination. She spoke about playing Neil Armstrong's wife Janet in "First Man." Armstrong's children gave a thumbs-up for her performance, an acceptance she called "overwhelming." (Aired Oct. 2)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

She's got a Golden Globe for her work on "Grey's Anatomy," and now Oh is trying to grab a second from "Killing Eve," where she plays a detective tracking a psychopathic female assassin. On her way to her TODAY appearance, she discovered the show had been renewed for a second season. (Aired April 5)

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

It's hard to imagine a bigger A-list star than Roberts, who has three Globes for her movie work — but none for TV yet (probably because she does so little TV). She sat down with TODAY (and "Homecoming" creator Sam Esmail) to talk about her suspenseful new series. (Aired Nov. 1)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical of Comedy

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Douglas has two Golden Globes (including a lifetime Cecil B. DeMille Award), and stopped by the show to talk about his return to series television with "Kominsky Method," in which he plays a legendary acting coach trying to come to terms with getting older. (Aired Nov. 15, 2018)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Britton scored her second Globe nomination for "Dirty John," in which she plays a woman taken in and deceived by a deadly con man, a story based on real life. (Aired Nov. 26)

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Dern's a four-time Golden Globe recipient, and in 1982 was even Miss Golden Globe, so this particular awards show is familiar stomping ground to her. She spoke about how "The Tale" forced her to reconsider her own past, and what it was like being raised by actors who wanted her to pursue a career outside of Hollywood. (Aired May 20)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

When was the last time TV vet Winkler got an invite to the Golden Globes? How about 1983, when he was nominated for "Night Shift." He has one of the prizes already, and hopes to make it a twofer for his role in "Barry." He spoke to the TODAY gang via phone after receiving the new nomination. (Aired Dec. 6)

Wondering how all of these nominees will fare? Be sure to tune in Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC!