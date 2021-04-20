Watch George W. Bush play a picture guessing game with Hoda and Jenna

Former President George W. Bush just flexed his artistic muscles in a fun game of "Presidential Paintionary" on the plaza.

While spending the morning with TODAY, the 74-year-old discussed his new book “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” and took part in a special ceremony where 30 people from 17 countries officially became U.S. citizens.

Afterward, the former president and the former first lady Laura Bush stuck around to chat with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and had a little bit of fun when the co-hosts told him he would be playing a game of "Presidential Paintionary."

Hoda began to describe the game, saying it's similar to Pictionary and explained that he would draw something and Jenna and Hoda would have to guess what it is.

"I thought you were gonna say 'Thank you for making a fool out of yourself on national TV,'" Bush joked.

The game had the theme of Americana and Hoda and Jenna had 90 seconds to play along. Jenna started off strong and correctly guessed "baseball" for the first drawing.

"I told you he was a good artist," she said proudly.

Hoda followed up with a correct answer next — fireworks — and Jenna guessed the following two drawings: the Statue of Liberty and a hamburger.

At this point, Laura Bush was a bit surprised that the co-hosts could guess everything so quickly.

"I think you all knew," she said.

After a few more drawings, Jenna suggested that her father is a "better painter than he is a sketcher" but the co-hosts were nonetheless proud that they guessed each of his drawings correctly.