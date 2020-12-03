Watch George Clooney's priceless reaction when 87-year-old can't remember his name

George Clooney was a guest during Wednesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but that's not what people are talking about today. It was the humbling response of an 87-year-old Florida woman to his appearance that fans of the show are really loving.

“Generation Gap” is a game in which Jimmy Kimmel challenges two people of different generations to answer trivia questions. For this week's edition, Bobbe Windham, 87, and Asiyah Hernandez, 15, went toe-to-toe attempting to answer everything from who is Baby Yoda to who is the Gerber baby.

The game took a fun twist when Kimmel brought in Clooney to ask a question. The 59-year-old actor posed the inquiry, “Which actor was the best Batman?”

After some hesitation, Windham finally answered, “You were ... but I can’t think of your name!”

Of course, Clooney played Batman in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" that was directed by Joel Schumacher and also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris O'Donnell, Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone. But instead of exposing himself as the Dark Knight, Clooney continued to play along with the joke.

Revealing his "identity," he said, "Brad Pitt."

Fans of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" seemed to really love the funny interaction.

"'You are but I can't remember your name' is the best answer of any game ever," one person wrote in the comments section on YouTube.

Another person added, "I forgot how hysterical and charismatic Clooney can be. What a sport that 'Brad Pitt,' can be. 😂"

Talk show hosts love to task their audience members with questions or challenges that hail from a different generation. Last year, Ellen DeGeneres hilariously asked a 17-year-old to identify objects the internet has made obsolete, like maps and phone books. But the game really took a turn when DeGeneres brought out a rotary phone.