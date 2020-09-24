Watch the debut trailer for the 'Father of the Bride' mini-sequel

Maybe he’ll be the grandfather of the bride.

On Thursday, Netflix released a trailer for a mini-sequel to the “Father of the Bride” franchise, called “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).”

The first half of the trailer features clips from the first two films, 1991’s “Father of the Bride” and 1995’s “Father of the Bride Part II.”

The second half of the trailer shows the outside of the Banks’ house in 2020 with Diane Keaton’s Nina calling for Steve Martin’s George.

“George, we’re all here. Come on,” she says. “George! Matty said it was important.”

“I’m just washing my hands. One more 'Happy Birthday' to go,” he replies as the clip draws to a close, leaving us truly curious about what's in store.

Keaton and Martin return for the event, as do Kieran Culkin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern and Martin Short. In a release about the special, Netflix also promises “a few special guests.”

Nancy Meyers, who wrote the first two movies, penned and directed this third film. She got people curious about what sort of project was in the works when she posted an image from the original movie on her Instagram page earlier this month.

“If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!” she wrote, leading to speculation about just what was in the works.

Netflix also drummed up interest with its own tweet about the film earlier this week, hinting at the Banks family reuniting through a series of emails, including one where Matty encourages his dad to attend a video call.

"something is coming," Netflix captioned the video, along with the eye emoji.

“Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” will premiere on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook pages Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

The movie will benefit World Central Kitchen, which aims to feed children and families who have been affected by the coronavirus.