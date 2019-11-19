Watch Dwayne Johnson sing 'Moana' song to 3-year-old with cancer

Dwayne Johnson has once again proven that he’s as good a guy as there is.

The action star shared a video on Instagram he made for a 3-year-old with cancer who loves to watch his movie “Moana.”

“This request came across my desk and punched me in the gut a bit,” he captioned the clip. “There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong.

"According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The 47-year-old actor began the video by saying, "This message is for a little boy out there. He's 3 years old. And this little boy is one of the coolest little boys around, and he's certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter. And right now this little boy, he's in the fight of his life."

Johnson then introduced himself to Hyrum while pretending he was simply a fan of the hit 2016 animated film instead of its star.

"I heard that you love a movie called 'Moana,' which is crazy, because I love that movie, too,” he said. “And I also heard that you watch ‘Moana’ almost 10 times a day because the character you love, Maui, gives you strength.”

“I don’t know Maui, but, like you, I love Maui, but it’s so cool that you find strength in Maui,” he continued.

“I just wanted to send you a video to let you know how much I love Maui, too. And I love Maui so much I know a little bit of his song,” he said before he belted out part of “You’re Welcome” from the movie.

After he wrapped up singing, he continued to pretend he wasn’t Maui while sharing some warm wishes for the boy.

“I’m a big fan of Maui, too, and I’m also a big fan of yours, even though, again, you don’t know me. Stay strong and thanks for inspiring everybody around you, Hyrum, including myself,” he said.

Hyrum’s mom was touched by Johnson’s gesture.

"As a family, our hearts were touched when we received an email containing a video from Dwayne Johnson. Hyrum's reaction was just as beautiful. It was an intimate moment we were able to then share with our extended family and friends," she wrote on Facebook. "Today we were blown away as Dwayne shared the video, he made for my sweet boy, on his social platform."

Johnson himself was also touched by the reaction. In a follow-up post, he shared an update.

"Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there," he wrote. "Thank you to the person who wrote this beautiful note. You’re absolutely right - joy and hope cost nothing and yet, is the most powerful gift we can give. Thats the real magic to life. #hopeforhyrum And thank you to my good buddy, Andy Fickman for texting me Hyrum’s story to begin with."