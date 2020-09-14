Adam Sandler celebrates Drew Barrymore's talk show debut with '50 First Dates' skit

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunited as their "50 First Dates" characters for an adorable sketch on Monday's debut episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The 2004 rom-com told the story of Henry (Sandler), a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for Lucy (Barrymore), an art teacher with anterograde amnesia. To win Lucy's heart, Henry sets out to woo her over again every day.

In the cute sketch, the longtime pals pick up right where they left off, with Lucy watching a videotape Henry's prepared for her. Of course, times have changed and Henry struggles to explain to his beloved the weirdness of 2020.

“You have a thing called amnesia, and I am your husband. We have a daughter, and she’s about 40 now,” Sandler says. “I know it’s bananas, but I’m not done yet.

"It's 2020, and we're also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing," he continues. "Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people."

"It sounds kind of like you're making this up," Lucy replies in disbelief.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in 2004's "50 First Dates," one of three rom-coms they actors have starred in together. Everett Collection

Of course, it wouldn't be an Adam Sandler skit if it didn't contain juvenile humor. "If the room you're in right now smells a bit like farts, uh, that was you," Henry tells his wife.

Toward the end of the sketch, Sandler, 54, drops the Henry character to offer Barrymore, 45, encouragement from the heart.

"Drew, in all seriousness, though, I want to just tell you this. I could honestly not be more excited for you. You have your own show now," he says, adding, "You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you. You are magic."

The cute sketch also contains a surprise cameo from Ten-Second Tom (Allen Covert), who forgets everything 10 seconds after learning it. "Lucy's got her own show now? That’s great. Who’s Lucy? And why is everyone outside wearing a mask?" asks Tom.

Sandler wasn't the only co-star of Barrymore's to show up for her daytime talk show debut. Her fellow "Charlie's Angels" stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu were also there to cheer her on.