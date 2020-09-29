Clip of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle making music with their nails goes viral

Dolly Parton wins the internet this week with a video of her and Patti LaBelle making music together that's gone viral.

The clip from Parton's show "Dolly" that aired in 1987 recently resurfaced and fans across the world can't get enough of the two superstars doing a duet, using only their acrylic fingernails as instruments.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"I write a lot of songs when I don't have my guitar," Parton says in the clip to LaBelle, who is seated next to her. The two divas are dressed in similar black sequined evening gowns, both looking glamorous. "I beat around on the dashboard of my car when I'm riding around writing a song," she explains. "But then I have a little rhythm that we can do with these acrylic nails," she says, showing LaBelle how she scratches and taps to keep a beat.

When LaBelle says she can do it, too, the two break into song, spontaneously making music on their nails and singing a snippet of ""Shortnin' Bread." At one point, Parton calls LaBelle out for a solo. "Play it, Patti!" Parton says, causing the audience to break into laughter and wild cheers as LaBelle plays an impromptu riff.

Over the weekend, Parton's fans took notice as she promoted her new 19-DVD box set, "Dolly: The Ultimate Collection," on Twitter.

I’m so excited to partner with @TimeLifeUS for a brand new, deluxe 19-DVD box set with some of my favorite moments over the years. Over 35 hours of concerts, TV shows, interviews and more! I can’t wait to share these precious memories with all of you. https://t.co/LwKCP354cs pic.twitter.com/IW2TIgUfZE — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 25, 2020

Fans responded immediately, showing the love for Parton and nostalgia for the clip of her with LaBelle.

I’m not sure how many times I’ve watched that clip of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle singing a song/playing with their acrylic nails but it definitely hasn’t been enough — high caroline. (@carolinethatgrl) September 27, 2020

"I’m not sure how many times I’ve watched that clip of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle singing a song/playing with their acrylic nails but it definitely hasn’t been enough," tweeted one fan.

Seeing Patti LaBelle and Dolly Parton laughing together makes my heart happy — Cruella De Belle (@bellecuriel12) September 26, 2020

"Seeing Patti LaBelle and Dolly Parton laughing together makes my heart happy," posted another person.

Last November, Parton told host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that when she wrote her iconic song, "9 to 5," she used her acrylic nails as well. "When I wrote this song, I actually used my nails on the set when I was writing it. I did, because they make noise and it sounded like a typewriter to me."

Fallon expressed surprise, saying, "I've never heard anyone play their nails before. I'm just in shock."

"I played it on the actual record and it says 'Nails by Dolly' on the album," Parton added.

Parton's fans are especially excited that she has partnered with Time Life for the new DVD box set, which she posted about on Instagram last week.

"I’m so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Time Life for a brand new, deluxe 19-DVD box set with some of my favorite moments over the years. Over 35 hours of concerts, TV shows, Christmas specials, interviews and more! It’s been an amazing journey and I can’t wait to share these precious memories with all of you."

"I don't even have a DVD player anymore and I still need this," wrote one fan.

Parton is also set to release her first Christmas album in 30 years, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," which comes out Oct. 2.