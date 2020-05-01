Watch Demi Moore and Bruce Willis dance together during quarantine with daughters

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue to set the standard for friendly exes — especially when it comes to having fun together.

The former Hollywood couple, who are quarantining with their three adult daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 — during the coronavirus outbreak, are seen kicking up their heels in several cute new videos Rumer shared Friday to Instagram.

The gallery of dancing clips captures Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, who were married from 1987 until 2000, decked out in all-black ensembles.

"Act like you like each other," one of their daughters jokes to the pair, who then start grooving to an imaginary beat.

"Are you still wearing your grumpy old man socks?" Moore asks her ex.

"Damn straight," the "Die Hard" star responds.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 and 2000. Ron Wolfson / WireImage

After Willis does a quick 1-2-3 countdown, the duo launches into a sloppy dance routine. As they step back and forth together, the A-listers begin cracking up at their own silliness. Before long, Tallulah — who sports a freshly-shaved head and a pair of men's underpants — joins in, along with a tiny dog. Willis even shows off a makeshift moonwalk move.

"Update: This is where we are at ..." Rumer captioned the post.

The Moore-Willis clan have been sharing pics and videos of the family's quarantine fun for weeks now. As for why Willis is hunkering down with his ex and their kids — and not with his wife of 11 years, Emma Heming Willis, 41, and their daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 — Scout cleared up that mystery last month.

During an interview on the "Dopey" podcast, Scout revealed that a medical emergency prevented Heming Willis and the girls from joining the rest of the family.

As Scout told it, one of her little sisters was playing at a Los Angeles park when she found a hypodermic needle. She poked her shoe with the needle and ended up accidentally stabbing her foot. “So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor," Scout explained. "My dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in L.A with my little sisters."

In the meantime, Heming Willis has been enjoying the family's shenanigans online along with everyone else.

When the family shared photos of themselves wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas, last month, she wrote, "Not many can pull that color off! Lookin good squad."