Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 10:02 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Just when you thought Meghan Trainor's dream wedding in December was already fabulous — now Daryl Sabara is treating fans to the surprise dance routine he performed for his new bride.

The "Spy Kids" star, 26, took to Instagram Thursday to share a gallery of three videos of his performance, which had his Grammy-winning wife, 25, screaming and clapping with joy.

In his caption, the actor revealed he turned to Trainor's choreographer, Charm La'Donna, for help putting his romantic routine together.

In the first of the three clips, Sabara walks out to jazz great Chet Baker's version of "Someone to Watch Over Me," sweetly crooning the song's lyrics to Trainor as he elegantly pops a black top hat on his head.

Meghan Trainor reacts with joy to new hubby Daryl Sabara's surprise dance performance at their Dec. 22 wedding. darylsabara/Instagram

Before long, the top hat is gone and the actor — now with a crew of backing dancers — is busting some serious moves to "Pop! Goes My Heart," the fictional throwback '80s hit Hugh Grant's pop star character sings in the 2007 rom-com "Music and Lyrics."

Sabara and his crew wrap up their festive performance by grooving down to Justin Timberlake's sexy "Suit & Tie" — with Trainor giggling as she cheers them on.

Trainor and Sabara share a sweet smooch after his surprise performance. darylsabara/Instagram

"Throwback to when @charmladonna helped me surprise my wife on our wedding day," Sabara wrote in his caption.

Trainor's already shared intimate behind-the-scenes photos from their couple's Dec. 22 backyard wedding ceremony, but we've got to say, Sabara's sweet performance really takes the (wedding) cake!