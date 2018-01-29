Watch Danny DeVito's M&M's commercial before it airs during the Super Bowl

share tweet pin email

There hasn't been an M&M's commercial on Super Bowl Sunday in three years — but now, the brand is back, with a little help from none other than Danny DeVito.

Adweek and TODAY exclusively revealed the hilarious ad, set on the streets of Manhattan, that fans will see on Sunday.

Mars, the parent company of M&M's, has chosen to put its other brands in the spotlight in recent years, including Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and 3 Musketeers. But this year, the company knew it was time to bring back the sassiest spokescandies around.

And when it came time to choose an actor to play Red, there was really only one choice, said Tim Bayne of BBDO, the company that created the commercial. Bayne told Adweek that there was no one else in mind other than DeVito.

"All of his characters have this energy, this selfishness, me versus the world, energetic, a little scheming. That's exactly Red," he said.

