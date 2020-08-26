Singer's 'flawless' rendition of 'Hallelujah' earns standing ovation on 'AGT'

Singer Cristina Rae had a tough act to follow on "America's Got Talent" after earning the Golden Buzzer for her show-stopping performance in her previous appearance.

She responded by bringing the house down and getting all the judges on their feet with her stunning rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" during Tuesday night's quarterfinal round.

"Oh God, if there’s one word to describe what you just did, it was flawless," judge Howie Mandel said after her song. "That instrument — you did it with such ease and that range of notes. I can’t think of a better way to end what I believe so far is the most spectacular evening that we’ve had on season 15."

"That was gorgeous," judge Sofia Vergara said. "When I listen to you, you sound to me like you’re already a recording artist. It’s so great. I feel like I’ve heard this song before but then you made it so yours — so unique. It’s spectacular."

Rae, 30, earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum in June, when the supermodel's awe over Rae's performance of Phil Collins’ "In the Air Tonight" and The Rolling Stones’ "Gimme Shelter" sent Rae to the live shows.

Klum was wowed again on Tuesday night when Rae took the stage in a sequined suit and delivered a soulful rendition of "Hallelujah" that showed off her full vocal range.

"Yes! Cristina Rae, I mean, you sang this flawlessly," Klum said. "It was so perfect. It was crystal clear. You could have not done a better job. You have no idea how much I have your back."

"AGT" fans also raved about her performance.

I did not hear one single flaw in that song. I don't know if I have ever said that for one of these shows before. That was damn near perfect.



"I did not hear one single flaw in that song," one fan tweeted. "I don't know if I have ever said that for one of these shows before. That was damn near perfect. Bravo Christina Ray."

"Love Cristina's take on a Leonard Cohen classic," another fan tweeted. "It's so beautiful. He would be pleased. #AGT"

Rae's compelling story as a single mother of a toddler son has also made her a fan favorite. She revealed in June that she was homeless and living in her car when she was pregnant with her boy, and she hopes to win the competition's $1 million prize so she can secure stable housing for them.

"This will change my life by putting us in a home, my own home, not just in family situations,” she said on the show in June.

One judge who was not there to witness Rae's dazzling performance was Simon Cowell, who is recovering after breaking his back in a biking accident in Malibu, California, earlier this month.

"To be honest, we realize Simon is irreplaceable, but who doesn't want to partake of the most gorgeous man sandwich in history?" Mandel joked on Tuesday night. "All kidding aside, Simon, I know he watches the show, we love you, our hearts are with you, buddy. Come back really fast."

Cowell fell while testing a new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu while home with his 6-year-old son, Eric, and had to undergo a six-hour surgery after the accident, his spokesman told TODAY on Aug. 10.

"That man is like a superhero, you know?" Mandel told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier on Tuesday. "His back has been broken in four separate places, he's had a six-hour surgery where they put a rod in his back. I know that he's up and walking and he's working miracles. But first and foremost, he's gotta get healthy."