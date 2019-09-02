While many of us spent Labor Day weekend cooking out or chilling out, Craig Melvin spent it rocking out — with one of his all-time favorite acts.

On Saturday, the 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host hit the stage at Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Connecticut, to jam with Hootie & the Blowfish.

"A special thank you to @hootieofficial for letting my play the tambourine and sing last night," Craig wrote alongside a clip from the show he shared on Instagram.

He also added a note of gratitude to his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, "for not hanging her head in shame and embarrassment."

But a post to her own Instagram account proves she was actually proud to see her husband share the spotlight with the roots rock band.

In addition to sharing a photo from their fun in the audience, Lindsay posted another performance clip from the 40-year-old's onstage performance.

"We play Hootie and the Blowfish all the time in our house so last night was a treat," she wrote. "If you have a chance to see Hootie and the Blowfish Group Therapy Tour do it!!! Such a great show! We loved every second and my personal favorite surprise was my husband’s guest appearance playing the tambourine. I was pretty impressed."

On Saturday, Craig made his mark on the band's 1994 megahit, "Only Wanna Be With You," and for most fans, that would be a once-in-a-lifetime thrill. But for Craig, it was a twice-in-a-lifetime (and counting!) opportunity.

Last year, Craig performed with Hootie frontman Darius Rucker right here on TODAY.

"When I was little, I wanted to be the lead singer in a band," he explained before swapping vocals with the rocker-turned-country star. "And where I'm from, in Columbia, South Carolina, there's no bigger band than Hootie & the Blowfish."

On that occasion, he belted out "Let Her Cry" right alongside Rucker.

He told the singer, "You don't know how much my 22-year-old-self is geeking out right now," before adding, "I can see why someone might enjoy being a rock star."