One college freshman loves Beyonce so much, she learned her dance routine and posted it online for the world to see.

The results are amazing.

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like Iâm one of BeyoncÃ©'s backup dancer... YOUâRE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

“If Beyoncé doesn’t make her a backup dancer, then there is no justice in this world.”

That’s what NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle said after watching college student Brianna Budnick-Kelly deliver a flawless performance of Beyonce’s latest dance routine.

Budnick-Kelly, a freshman at Virginia State University, dressed in a grey T-shirt and black leggings, delivered her own rousing rendition of the performance in a college common area.

The complicated dance number is from Beyonce's recent performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Thousands of fans took to social media to express how much they loved the routine. Even Adele shared videos rocking out to Beyonce’s epic performance, unable to contain her excitement.

The Beyonce superfan, who calls herself "Briyonce," has turned heads on social media before, sharing her performances of Beyoncé’s “Formation” choreography and now, attempting to earn a spot as one of Janet Jackson’s backup dancers through the singer’s #DancewithJanet contest.

Budnick-Kelly told TODAY that she was inspired to learn the routine because it looked so high-energy and fun. "She looked like she was having such a good time on the stage and I wanted to have a good time, too," she said.

Learning the sequence wasn't easy, though it apparently took her less than two hours to perfect.

"Sometimes I get caught up in remembering counts and forget to smile while I'm dancing," she explained. "I'm a hard critic on myself when it comes to dance, and I felt I could've done better."

Still, she said she always reminds herself to have while dancing.

The video, posted on Wednesday, now has more than 5 million views on Twitter. "I posted it with the intent that no one would like it," Budnick-Kelly said. "Man, was I wrong."