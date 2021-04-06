Watch Christina Aguilera's 'Schitt's Creek'-inspired video for fiancé's birthday

Here's how we know Christina Aguilera's fiancé, Matthew Rutler, had a very good birthday on Monday: His bride-to-be posted the sweetest video on Instagram to celebrate, complete with a serenade courtesy of "Schitt's Creek"!

The video Aguilera, 40, shared featured a scene from the "Schitt's Creek" episode in which Patrick serenades David with his interpretation of Tina Turner's "The Best" song. Aguilera lip-syncs the words in the video. Check it out here:

"You're simply the best, @m_rutler! Happy Birthday," the former "Voice" coach wrote. "You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent & partner. You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible business man and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily."

She continued her message, referring to Rutler's MasterClass company, where he is an executive. "I remember when Masterclass was just a little idea being tossed around our backyard. Now knowing and seeing first-hand the backstory in how you helped grow it to become the mega success it is, I'm not surprised because I witness the magic behind the machine every day — in every sense of what you do. From helping keep the family glue together to building the successes you do. I'm proud of you and will always be in your corner...cheering you on to keep shining and succeeding in all your wildest dreams. Love you baby."

Aguilera and Rutler have been engaged since 2014. Kevin Mazur/VF15 / WireImage

The post contains fun home videos of Rutler in a party hat crashing through a "wall" of toy blocks, Aguilera and Rutler frolicking in the snow, and Aguilera and her kids (Max, 13, and Summer, 6) wishing him well while spraying some unidentified (but certainly fun) substance into the air.

Summer is Aguilera's daughter with Rutler. Max's dad is her ex, Jordan Bratman. She's been engaged to Rutler since Valentine's Day 2014.

And as if that wasn't already enough for one birthday, the video even got a big thumbs-up from "Schitt's Creek" creator and star Dan Levy in the comments!

"I LOVE THIS," he wrote.