April 19, 2019, 9:12 PM GMT By Alyssa Newcomb

Is there anything Chrissy Metz can't do?

The "This Is Us" actress just debuted the stunning new music video for her power ballad "I'm Standing With You." The song is featured on the soundtrack of "Breakthrough," a faith-based drama starring Metz that's in theaters just in time for Easter.

In the video, Metz, 38, is wearing a light pink dress and standing barefoot in a dark room, singing directly to the camera, while scenes from "Breakthrough" play throughout the video.

"Breakthrough" tells the true story of Joyce Smith (Metz), a mother who refuses to lose faith after her 14-year-old son John falls through an icy Missouri lake and is trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes. John's odds of survival are slim, but Joyce stays by her son's hospital bed and prays for a miracle. Ultimately, the entirely community rallies around the teen and prays for his recovery.

Metz made her live singing debut earlier this month at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she sang "I'm Standing With You" alongside Carrie Underwood.

The actress has impressive pipes, but "This Is Us" fans already know that. Metz plays an aspiring singer on the NBC show.

Before she found fame as Kate Pearson on "This Is Us," Metz considered pursuing a singing career and auditioned for "American Idol."

While that wasn't her ticket to stardom, Metz told Extra the audition was "actually a really great experience."