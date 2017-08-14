Watch Chrissy Metz open up about most emotional 'This Is Us' scenes

share tweet pin email

The "This Is Us" cast's ability to make viewers sob uncontrollably has been well documented, and some of the NBC drama's most powerful scenes involve Chrissy Metz's character, Kate Pearson.

When Metz recently stopped by TODAY, we asked her to spill on the moments that cause her to shed the most tears.

Metz, 36, said Kate and love interest Toby's heart-wrenching breakup was particularly intense to shoot.

"I think it was so beautifully written and so important to show that a woman, a person, is working on themselves and loves this person, but realizes that she has to put her self-love first, and that hit home for me personally. It was just this monologue of 'I love you, but I love myself more.'"

As for the couple's happier times, she cited their elaborate date in episode three as one of the sweetest.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Chrissy Metz's breakup scene with her character's boyfriend was one of the most emotional to shoot.

"When he shows up with the limo and he's acting as paparazzi and a chauffeur to bring her to the retirement home for her to sing for the day, because he wants her to feel like a star for the day," she said. "He's been giving men a run for their money. Like, that was so sweet and romantic and a lot of people don't measure up. And just all the times he goes to bat for her and she keeps pushing him away because she's not ready. He's persistent, God bless him."

Kate also has plenty of tear-jerking moments with dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) — for example, a scene where he comforts her after she encounters some mean girls at a public pool.

"I think the pool episode was really beautiful when he gives his shirt to her because she's feeling insecure because of the bullies," Metz said. "That was really tender and sweet, and I think a lot of people related to that. And when he called her his princess, what?"

NBC / Ron Batzdorff/NBC Chrissy Metz's scenes with her character's love interest, Toby (Chris Sullivan), are among the show's most memorable.

Several of Kate's story lines — including her struggle to lose weight — have resonated with other women. Metz revealed the scenes that she's approached about the most.

"Of course, the scale scene when the earrings get taken off, because every ounce counts," she said. "At the weight loss support group when she finally has enough and she's like, 'You don't even understand,' that was something that people often come up and talk about."

Kate's grief over Jack's death is also relatable for many fans, Metz added: "And of course, losing a loved one or a father, (I) cried many a tear in bathrooms with women about that."