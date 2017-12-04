share tweet pin email

Believe it or not, this high school cheerleader looks like she's walking on air.

Ariel Olivar from Manvel High School in Texas has people doing double takes with a video of her appearing to defy gravity by stepping on an "invisible box" about a foot off the ground, no video editing needed.

Olivar came to TODAY in person on Tuesday to show the anchors how it's done. The high school junior said it starts with showing there's nothing in front of you and patting the air about a foot off the ground.

Then comes the hard part: keeping one leg bent like it's on top of the invisible box and then jumping higher with your other leg, all in one motion.

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer each gave it a shot on Tuesday, with Hoda using a little digital manipulation to pull it off with ease.

Olivar's video followed one from August in which football player Dontez Hines of Anderson University in Indiana showed everyone how it's done.

The "invisible box challenge" is now apparently sweeping the internet.

"People around my school started retweeting it,'' Olivar said. "I thought it would only go as far as throughout my school, but through the night my phone just kept blowing up."

So what does it take to do it? A lot of hip, glute and core strength for starters, according to Men's Health. It's basically a one-legged hop forward.

Olivar and Hines have inspired many others to give the invisible box challenge a shot, with some pulling it off and others failing hilariously.

The invisible box challenge now takes its place alongside previous internet challenges involving cups, duct tape, erasers, bottle flipping, ice buckets and freezing in place like a mannequin.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.