Watch Channing Tatum's epic entrance as guest host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

When Channing Tatum sat in as guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday, he knew he had some big shoes to fill.

So when it came time to kick off the show, naturally, the "Magic Mike" star put on his dancing shoes as a confidence booster.

Tatum pretended at first to be troubled about making his late-night hosting debut, but after a pep talk from Ellen DeGeneres and a blast of C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat," he embarked on the show's most amazing entrance to date.

There were backup dancers, lights, guest stars and an unbelievable array of pop, locks, slides and dips.

The audience loved it, and it's clear Tatum did, too.