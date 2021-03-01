Chadwick Boseman's wife tearfully accepts his Golden Globe with powerful speech

Chadwick Boseman was a winner at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for his incredible work in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The late actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted the trophy on his behalf with a powerful speech that made those in the audience weep.

In her speech, Ledward shared what Boseman would have said if he was able to accept the award for best actor in a motion picture drama. Tragically, the 43-year-old star of "Black Panther" died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," Ledward said, tears pouring down her face. She next thanked his teams on the film and off, listing them all by name.

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back into what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she continued.