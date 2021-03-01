Chadwick Boseman's wife tearfully accepts his Golden Globe with powerful speech

Chadwick Boseman was a winner at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for his incredible work in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The late actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted the trophy on his behalf with a powerful speech that made those in the audience weep.
In her speech, Ledward shared what Boseman would have said if he was able to accept the award for best actor in a motion picture drama. Tragically, the 43-year-old star of "Black Panther" died in August 2020 from colon cancer.
"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," Ledward said, tears pouring down her face. She next thanked his teams on the film and off, listing them all by name.
"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back into what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she continued.
"And hun, you keep 'em coming."
Next, she thanked a few more people by name, including director George C. Wolfe, Denzel Washington, "lots of people at Netflix" and Viola Davis, among others.
Ledward ended her speech with a powerful tribute and message to her late husband. "And I don't have his words, but we have to take all a moment to celebrate those we love," she said. "So thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that. And hun, you keep 'em coming. Thank you."
Since 2015, Boseman and Ledward have been linked. At the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019, Boseman kissed her after his name was announced as the winner in the outstanding actor in a motion picture category. He gave Ledward a sweet shoutout during his speech, acknowledging their relationship publicly for the first time.
"Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," he said. Ledward proudly mouthed back the words "I love you" while Boseman stood onstage.
Boseman's death was announced in a statement back in August 2020 from his family, in which Ledward was referred to as the late actor's wife. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” it said. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
Boseman's role as Levee Green in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" garnered him much critical praise. The Netflix film, dedicated to his memory, will be his last.