Watch Celine Dion shed a tear in emotional new music video

Celine Dion is no stranger to evoking passion and emotion through her music. In her just-released video for "Courage," a song off her new album of the same name, Dion shows vulnerability in a subtle but powerful way.

The video features Dion against black and white backdrops with moments of her singing directly to the camera. In one of those moments, toward the end of the video, her eyes are filled with tears and one falls down her cheek as she sings, "Courage, don't you dare fail me now."

The lyrics of the song reference the courage one needs in order to keep living without a loved one who is gone.

Dion, 51, lost her husband, Rene Angelil, in January 2016. The "Courage" album is the first English album she has released since his death.

In a September interview, Dion told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones that her late husband was a driving force behind the album.

"'Courage' was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father, and to start there and to find the strength to keep going," she said. "Because I wanted to."

"Courage" will be released Friday.