Watch BTS sing the 'Friends' theme while riding along with James Corden

What do a beloved ‘90s sitcom and one of 2020’s hottest K-pop acts have in common?

After boy band BTS took a ride in the carpool lane on Tuesday night’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” you could say one catchy tune.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

But that’s not all!

The latest installment of 'Carpool Karaoke' saw the seven-member act sing along to their own Korean-language tracks from the new album “Map of the Soul: 7,” as well as hits by Bruno Mars and Post Malone.

But in between all of that, they busted out part of one song any “Friends” fan would know well — “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts.

The “Friends” fandom spreads far and wide, so it’s not exactly a surprise to learn that RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope enjoy Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, but it was a shock to learn the impact the series had on the band.

"Friends" was there for BTS. NBC

RM tends to be the voice of BTS in the U.S. and other English-speaking parts of the world, at least as far as interviews go, since he can speak the language fluently and translate for the rest of the guys, too.

Could his English BE any better? Probably not, and for that, he gives credit to his “Friends.”

“I taught myself by (the show),” he told Corden. “My mom bought me the DVDs, the whole 10 seasons, and I watched it over and over, with the subtitles — first with the Korean subtitles, then with the English subtitles and then without them. So that really helped me.”