May 2, 2019, 2:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Nearly 50 years after we were introduced to “The Brady Bunch,” the cast who played the six siblings have reunited for HGTV’s upcoming “A Very Brady Renovation."

And when they recently visited TODAY, they shared their favorite moments from the original family sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974.

While Maureen McCormick (Marcia) said her favorite memory is singing "Together, Wherever We Go" with late Brady matriarch Florence Henderson, Barry Williams (Greg) is partial to the pilot.

“We were all very, very fresh,” he recalled. “We were actually all getting to know each other. I think it really set the tone for what the show was, in both its description and for everything that followed.”

"It was sure a lot of fun to go to Hawaii,” he added. “That was very exciting for us, surfing, exploring the island, all the adventures that we got into. And Grand Canyon.”

Eve Plumb (Jan) agreed, saying, “I always liked the traveling. I still love to travel. It's one of my favorite things to do, so when we got to go to the Grand Canyon, was a lot of fun.”

As for the gang’s time spent on set, McCormick shared, “My favorite memories of filming, I think, were when we weren't filming, and we were just hanging out on the set as friends and spending weekends together. It was like a second extended family.”

Susan Olsen (Cindy) recalled, “Florence Henderson was really a hoot. She livened the place up.”

Mike Lookinland (Bobby) added, “When things were tense and we were behind schedule or something, Florence would just crack a joke loud with her big, loud voice. Those were special moments because you could see how the grown-ups interacted with each other and dealt with each other.”

As for why the show still resonates with new generations, Olsen answered, “Because the love was real. And you had parents and children who respected each other. We didn't have a stupid dad. We did not have Homer Simpson, who I love, but you don't get good dads on TV anymore.”

McCormick added, “I think we are all — actually especially today — looking for a place to escape and just to go back to simpler, simpler times. And I think there's basic things in life that are always really important and never change, and those are certain values. And I think the values in our show were really, really good, about sticking together and working things out as a family, and helping each other. I also think that one of the reasons why our show survived so long and it is so beloved, I think it's because when we were doing it, we were having so much fun. It was just so natural, and I think we all cared about each other so much. I think that's rare when you have a show on and it just clicks.”

Williams called “A Very Brady Renovation,” which documents the restoration of the house that served as the Brady home’s exterior, “a flooding of memories and nostalgia for us.”

“What's really bizarre is I was always so in love with Stage Five on Paramount, which was our set,” said McCormick. “It was a set. And now that is becoming a real house.”

“Making ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ was fun for me because it was the first time in a really long time that all six of us were together in the same place,” added Lookinland.

“It messes with my mind a little bit, in that now a house that wasn't anything like the set that we worked on has been transformed into the very environment that we worked on,” said Christopher Knight (Peter). “Except now there's a ceiling and there's a fourth wall and it's livable, or will be.”