Watch Brad Paisley have a virtual party with fans in new music video

Brad Paisley sure knows how to throw a (virtual) party!

The new video for Paisley's single "'No I in Beer" shows the 47-year-old Grammy winner hosting a global get-together on Zoom. Dozens of the singer's fans are seen checking in from nearly 40 countries around the world. Some drop by to lip-sync the catchy tune, while others camp it up as they drink beer at home.

The video, which Paisley edited himself, also features footage of the singer surprising fans on Zoom, as well as guest appearances from his famous friends, including Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Peyton Manning.

Brad Paisley's video for "No I in Beer," released Wednesday, features the singer having a virtual party with friends and fans from all over the world. beeflee / Vimeo

The clip's feel-good vibe is fitting since "No I in Beer" is all about the merits of friends raising a toast to one another during tough times.

"We're all in this together / to me, it's all so clear / drinkin' oughta be a team effort / There is no 'I' in beer," Paisley sings on the song's chorus.

Paisley also send a shoutout to everyone working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To the farmers and the first responders / to the truck drivers shiftin' gears / every nurse that needs a break, let me buy you a drink / there ain't no 'I' in beer," he sings.

Watch the fun video for "No I in Beer" in the video above!