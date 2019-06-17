The "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot won't be showing up on our screens until later this summer, but a new promo has us pretty excited!

The "BH90210" cast includes Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering. FOX / Getty Images

As you may know by now, "BH90210" isn't just an updated version of the show that brought us beloved faces like Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green. It's going to be a show about those actors reuniting to remake "90210." Talk about meta!

So how are things going? Check out a new video that popped up on Instagram Monday featuring the cast commenting on just what the experience has been like:

"This is surreal," notes Green in the video.

"The new show is going to take your perceptions and flip 'em around in a really interesting way," adds Garth.

"The premise of this show, it’s about the characters behind the characters. It's inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it's about them coming back together," Garth told Entertainment Weekly in May.

The "Beverly Hills" gang from back in the day! Alamy

And in the new video, Carteris (in fabulous leather pants!) hinted there might be even more twists than we know about, saying, "Not everything is the way it appears."

But c'mon, guys, can we get a hint at the story?

"I know everything, and I'm not saying a word," said Ziering.

We'll just have to wait until August 7, when "BH90210" shows up on Fox to upend all our expectations!