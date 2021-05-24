An 'American Idol' finalist nailed a Celine Dion classic, and it'll give you goosebumps

*Spoiler alert: This article contains information on the season 19 winner

After a season of heart-stopping performances, "American Idol" came to a stunning conclusion Sunday night when the three finalists performed and a new winner was chosen.

One of the standout songs of the night came from finalist Grace Kinstler, who sang a moving rendition of the Celine Dion classic "All By Myself" as part of the Judge's Pick round.

Judge Katy Perry said she selected the power ballad for Kinstler because it was a song that made her want to be a singer when she was starting out. Kinstler delivered a moving performance that left the judges stunned and the audience thundering with applause.

Looking glamorous in a purple sequined gown, Kinstler started the song off slowly and built up to a crescendo of emotion, hitting highs even Dion's version didn't reach. As Kinstler sang, cameras showed Perry's stunned reaction from the judge's chair, and it was clear that she was bowled over by the 20-year-old's command of the tune.

"You did not just take that one higher than Celine even sings it," Perry said. "That was full body chills."

"On the finale, to deliver that, it was amazing," added judge Luke Bryan. "For us to be able to pick that song and then you take it to another level than the actual song was originally done, it was amazing watching you."

"Celine's going to have words," Perry joked.

Judge Lionel Richie was also impressed by the young vocalist's performance.

"Only you can create another song out of a standard song," he said. "You're a storyteller. Not only a great voice. You're a storyteller with a great voice."

Fans of "American Idol" on Instagram agreed that this was truly a next-level performance.

"She definitely has a natural God-given gift. An amazing voice and she looks so beautiful," wrote another person.

"perfect song for her wow," commented one fan.

"If this girl doesn’t win the American Idol there’s something wrong with the show. Clearly she is a fabulous singer," posted another commenter.

Kinstler didn't end up winning the show and instead took third place, with country rocker Chayce Beckham crowned the season 19 winner and R&B powerhouse Willie Spence taking the runner-up spot.