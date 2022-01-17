Watch 'America's Funniest Home Videos' pay tribute to former host Bob Saget

"America's Funniest Home Videos" paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the '90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65.

The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday's episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

In the full tribute, current "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget's best moments emceeing the show.

Thank you for all of the laughs Bob, we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/aDRVrYlYTH — AFV (@AFVofficial) January 17, 2022

Saget hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997, where he introduced hilarious homemade videos of people falling, adorable animals and other backyard shenanigans. After he left the show in 1997, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes hosted for two seasons. Bergeron then took over emcee duties in 2001 for a 14-year run, followed by Ribeiro starting in 2015 to the present.

The show originated as an hourlong special that Saget hosted in 1989, then it was picked up as a full series. Around the same time, the comedian and actor was starring as father Danny Tanner on ABC's "Full House," which ran from 1987 to 1995.

Saget turned "America's Funniest Home Videos" into a TV hit with his comedic commentary. ABC / Everett Collection

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the "Full House" cast wrote after Saget's death. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

