Fans of "The Breakfast Club" can ring in 2018 by transporting themselves back to 1985, thanks to new never-before-seen footage from the teen classic.

A new digital restoration of the movie features 50 minutes of deleted scenes, including one that has been released by Vulture featuring Molly Ringwald's Claire Standish being grossed out by Ally Sheedy's Allison Reynolds.

The two characters head to the bathroom in the midst of their epic Saturday detention, but instead of bonding, Allison immediately repulses Claire and then goes out of her way to be even more disgusting.

It perfectly illustrates the differences between the princess Claire and the weirdo loner Allison before their detention time together with Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez and Anthony Michael Hall breaks down the walls between the teens.

The new Criterion Collection release of "The Breakfast Club," which comes out on Jan. 2 on DVD and Blu-ray, also includes interviews with Ringwald, Sheedy, Hall and and Nelson along with plenty of other fan goodies.

The movie about "a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal" meeting up in Saturday detention at Shermer High School in Illinois still resonates decades later.

Ringwald is now the mom of a teen daughter herself, while Nelson joked on TODAY about his bad-boy character, saying, "I'm now that kid's dad."

"I feel like it keeps speaking to generation after generation,'' Ringwald told TODAY in 2015 for the 30th anniversary of the film's release.

