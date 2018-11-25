Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Psyche! Alex Rodriguez played an epic prank on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during a dinner party on Friday night.

The 43-year-old former New York Yankees slugger invited his good friend "Master Mentalist" Lior Suchard to perform some mind-reading and mind-bending tricks. While the evening was filled was some pretty jaw-dropping moments, one of the best came from a joke that everyone was in on—except for Lopez.

Rodriguez posted a video on Instagram showing Suchard snapping his fingers, which resulted in all the guests at the table slamming their heads on the table. Lopez, 49, is visibly shocked. “What?!” she says with a gasp and puts her hand over her mouth.

Moments later, a couple of the party-goers giggle and then the whole room erupts in laughter. Luckily the singer and actress found it funny, joining the others in a belly laugh.

Of course, A-Rod got totally tricked too — this time by the actual magic.

Lopez shared a video of her boyfriend trying to read signs with different words on them like “I love you” and “darling,” but he seemed to be having some hilarious difficulty seeing the same words as everyone else did.

Lopez praised Suchard in the caption saying they “had the most amazing time watching him do what he does the way only he can.”

All jokes and tricks aside, though, the couple is full of love for each other. They were first linked together during an outing at the 2017 Met Gala, and seemed to have been going strong ever since.

Rodriguez told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford earlier this summer that his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis), and Lopez's 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) “all get along so well.”

For her birthday this year, he penned a sweet note on Instagram about how giving Lopez is 365 days a year “to our children, our families, the world,” adding, “I love you mucho Macha 13.”

What a sweet pair!