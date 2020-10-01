Watch Alan Ruck revisit iconic 'Ferris Bueller' scene in new ad (ooohhh yeahhh!)

Cameron Frye was fine with smashing his dad's classic Ferrari, but he's not taking any chances with his own car.

Actor Alan Ruck, 64, who portrayed Matthew Broderick's depressive friend in the 1986 classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," has some fun with his old character in a new commercial inspired by the famous scene of Ferris convincing Cameron to take his father's mint condition red 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder convertible out for a spin.

A pair of young actors playing Cameron and Ferris stand at the entrance to the garage. Cameron says, "My father spent three years restoring this car. It is his love, it is his passion ..."

"It is his fault he didn't lock the garage," the Ferris character says.

In the movie, Ferris and Cameron go pick up Ferris' girlfriend, Sloane Peterson, in the sports car and have an epic day in Chicago while playing hooky from high school. Cameron later kicks the car's bumper while it's running in reverse in the garage and it smashes through a giant glass window and plunges into a ravine.

The car is under much tighter surveillance in a new commercial. CBS via Getty Images

In the commercial, Cameron and Ferris don't even make it out of the garage before a voice comes from overhead saying, "Don't even think about it."

The camera cuts to Ruck, who can see the two on surveillance video that's part of the LiftMaster Secure View Garage Door Opener, which has a built-in camera.

"Been there, done that," Ruck as an older version of Cameron says with a smile into the camera.

The commercial is the latest bit of "Ferris Bueller" nostalgia, as Ruck and the other main members of the cast got together on Zoom in June as part of Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart” YouTube series, which brought back casts of iconic films to talk about their projects.

The new clip goes to show how much harder it would be to have an epic day off from school in 2020 given all the surveillance technology available to parents and the Edward Rooneys of the world.

"Smart home technology wasn't available in 1985 when we made the movie, so if they remade 'Bueller' today the kids would have a lot of trouble circumventing LiftMaster's Secure View," Ruck said in a news release. "When I stepped into the Frye family garage that LiftMaster re-created from the movie, I had flashbacks!"

There was no way an older Cameron was going to sit on his you-know-what as the events that affect him unfolded to determine the course his car might be taking if the two teens got in it.

At the end of the commercial, Ruck shakes his head and says, "Kids."