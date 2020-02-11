Watch Al Roker debunk viral 'broom challenge' sweeping the internet

Al Roker is cleaning up all the hype surrounding the “broom challenge.”

The trend is pretty simple: People get their brooms to stand up on their own and then share photos and videos of the seemingly impossible accomplishment.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

After a viral Twitter video erroneously claimed that NASA said Feb. 10 was the only day of the year one could pull off the feat due to a “gravitational pull,” Al called out the challenge on-air Tuesday.

“It’s not about yesterday,” Al told the TODAY team after he made a broom balance by itself. “You can do this any day. Basically, you use the short bristles to act like a tripod. Anybody can do it.”

This whole #broomchallange is a #hoax. @NASA did not tweet out that brooms would balance yesterday. You can do it any day if you have these bristle brooms pic.twitter.com/jav07AP9j9 — Al Roker (@alroker) February 11, 2020

Indeed, there's no evidence that NASA has made such a claim about the household item, but people still decided to try their hands at the challenge anyway.

I didn’t know we could do this with our brooms 💀💀💀 #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/pMXVbX9JKB — JazzyGuns🎮💜 (@_Jazzyguns) February 11, 2020

"I didn’t know we could do this with our brooms," one person wrote.

Probably more about the low center of gravity than a planetary alignment, but I had to try it anyway. LOL#BroomChallenge pic.twitter.com/nxxjJM1Tea — David Sokoloski (VGK Fanatic) (@DavidSokoloski) February 11, 2020

"Probably more about the low center of gravity than a planetary alignment, but I had to try it anyway. LOL," someone else wrote.

"Can’t decide which one to take," wrote another person alongside a photo of multiple brooms in the aisle of a store.

Even celebrities took part.

Pajama broom challenge 😂 What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1DU7q9bZp4 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 11, 2020

"Pajama broom challenge What are you doing on a Monday Night?!" Paula Abdul captioned a video of her dancing around her upright broom.