Watch Adam Levine go undercover and prank drivers with 'parking tickets'

Getting pulled over by a cop can be a nerve-wracking experience. But it's not that bad when the cop happens to be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine!

The 40-year-old musician went undercover as a parking enforcement officer on Wednesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," surprising unassuming Los Angeles drivers not with parking tickets, but with tickets to his upcoming world tour.

Kimmel explained to the audience, "Maybe the only thing more stressful than driving in LA is parking in LA, and when faced with a difficult situation, I like to make things more difficult. So, we enlisted the help of Adam Levine. His band, Maroon 5, has a tour starting May 30 in Chula Vista, and we thought it would be fun for Adam to give out concert tickets disguised as parking tickets, with Adam disguised as parking enforcement, as unsuspecting drivers meet Maroon 5-0."

The singer's first victim was sitting in his parked car as Levine said, "I know this is crazy, but we have 30 seconds to actually put the money in the meter. 30 seconds. I gotta be a stickler, sorry. It's a crowded street."

The driver began to film the former "Voice" coach, as he quipped, "Don't hate the maid, hate the meter, pal."

The next victim of the prank was a woman who was accused of pulling into her parking space far too quickly. He teased, "Oh, not your day."

The woman defended herself with, "You can't ticket somebody for pulling into a parking spot."

After the pair went back and forth arguing for a bit, she ended up recognizing him before he could reveal himself, to which Levine responded, "Take the tickets and get out of here!"

Levine's last defendant had quite the opposite reaction, because after Levine revealed himself as the lead singer of Maroon 5, she still didn't know (or care) who he was.

And while she may not be able to make use of those tickets she won, we're sure she can scalp them.

Yesterday, Maroon 5 announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour. These dates mark the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career, with the group playing iconic venues such as at Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium. Leon Bridges will appear on all stadium dates, with Meghan Trainor appearing on all show dates.